Legendary R&B singer Angie Stone, who was scheduled to perform during the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, died in a car crash in Alabama hours before. She was 63.

Stone’s death was announced during halftime of the women’s championship game between Fayetteville State and Virginia State universities Saturday afternoon. She was slated to perform at 4 p.m. at the halftime show of the men’s championship game.

A stunned outburst from the crowd followed the announcement, as the news was delivered to the thousands in attendance. The arena held a moment of silence for Stone.

CIAA Chaplain Pastor Jerome Barber asked the crowd to “put Angie Stone’s name in the atmosphere,” and thousands of voices inside CFG responded by shouting her name. Barber closed with a prayer before leaving the court.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker released a statement.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and sudden passing of Angie Stone, an award-winning singer, a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., a community activist, role model, and mother whose soulful artistry and spirit made an indelible mark on her community, our nation, and the world. She used her incredible talent, passion, and presence to inspire and touch us with strength and hope,” McWilliams-Parker said. “On behalf of the CIAA family, we extend our deepest condolences and stand in support of all those mourning this tremendous loss."

About 4 a.m., the vehicle she was riding in to Atlanta from Alabama “flipped over and was subsequently hit by a big rig,” music producer Walter Millsap III told The Associated Press in an email.

Everyone in the cargo van survived except Stone, he said.

Millsap said he learned the news from Stone’s daughter, Diamond, and longtime The Sequence member Blondy.

Stone’s career highlights

The South Carolina native’s musical career jump-started in the late 1970s as a member of female hip-hop trio The Sequence, known for their 1979 single “Funk You Up.”

The singer-songwriter created hits such as “No More Rain (In This Cloud),” which reached No. 1 for 10 weeks on Billboard’s Adult R&B airplay chart; “Baby,” with legendary soul singer Betty Wright, another No. 1 hit; “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “Brotha.”

In the 1990s, Stone embarked on a solo career. She also dated R&B singer D’Angelo, who helped her produce her debut album, “Black Diamond,” released in 1999. Stone and D’Angelo have a son together. He was born in 1998.

A Soul Train Lady of Soul winner, Stone went on to showcase her acting chops with film roles in “The Hot Chick,” starring Rob Schneider; “The Fighting Temptations,” which starred Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyoncé; and “Ride Along,” led by Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.

She also hit the Broadway stage as Big Mama Morton in “Chicago,” and she showcased her vulnerability on the reality-TV shows “Celebrity Fit Club” and “R&B Divas: Atlanta.”

Banner freelancer Aidan Thomas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.