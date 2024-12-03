A pre-professional women’s soccer team is coming to Annapolis in the summer.

The Annapolis Blues FC, which recently shattered attendance records for the National Premier Soccer League, announced last week it was adding a women’s team to begin competition in the 2025 season.

Having a women’s team will allow the club to have a larger community impact, said owner and managing partner Michael Hitchcock.

“I believe the game can be transformational for communities and young people. It’s the beautiful game for a reason, that’s not just what happens on the field,” he said. The team “could not have the maximum if we only had the men’s team.”

On Tuesday, the club announced Jim Gabarra as the women’s team general manager. He has extensive experience in women’s soccer — including as head coach of the Washington Spirit and Sky Blue FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The expansion into the women’s game from Annapolis Blues comes as interest in women’s soccer is growing — and being backed up by meaningful investment. The National Women’s Soccer League championship game, between the Orlando Pride and the Spirit, drew a sold-out crowd to the world’s first stadium built specifically for women’s sports and a peak audience of 1.1 million viewers on CBS.

Michele Kang, who owns the Spirit, last month pledged $30 million to US Soccer to create more opportunities for women and girls in the sport, from identifying potential youth players to professional development opportunities for female referees and coaches. The five-year pledge is the largest investment in women’s and girl’s soccer programs, according to US Soccer.

“I’ve been amazed at the growth of the Blues and the addition of a women’s team gives us another reason to watch top tier athletes right here in Annapolis,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said in an email. “It’s also a moment for America and the world, where we’ve witnessed the phenomenal growth of women’s teams over the past few years. This team gives us the chance to share that appreciation locally.”

Like the men’s team, the Blues women will play their home games at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The women’s team will play in the USL W League’s Eastern Conference.

The 2024 season saw the Blues bring tens of thousands of fans to the stands for home games. And while the team lost in the conference championship match to Virginia Dream FC, Annapolis Blues FC finished the 2024 regular season as the top team in the entire NPSL.

“We want to run the women’s team at the same high level we run the men’s team,” Hitchcock said.

The Blues have a record, on the men’s team, that could translate into big results and excitement for the women’s team.

“We’re taking the foundation that’s been set by the men and we’re going to be able to continue to grow the men’s side of the game and we’re very, very optimistic and bullish on what we’re going to be able to do with the women’s team,” Hitchcock said.

Annapolis Blues FC won the 2023 regional championship game with a penalty kick from Jacob Murrell, a Maryland native who now plays for D.C. United. (Annapolis Blues FC)

At the beginning of the year, Jacob Murrell, an Annapolis Blues player, was drafted from his college team by D.C. United in the first round. He’s had 27 appearances with the pro team and scored one goal.

He scored 10 goals in 10 appearances for the Blues in 2023 and scored the equalizing goal that allowed the team to win the 2023 Mid-Atlantic championships.

Joel Nash, an executive with USL, said the Annapolis Blues have had an “incredible” level of success.

“Annapolis has a clear love for the game, and we look forward to seeing the community support the Blues’ women’s team next summer,” he said in a statement.

Players interested in joining the Annapolis Blues should look for tryouts. Hitchcock said the organization would be announcing a coach in the near future. Tryouts are not set, but will come after a coach is announced, he said.

“It’s going to be good for the community,” he said of adding the women’s team. “I think the two teams will work hand in hand and grow the game of soccer.”

The women’s season begins in May, though games have not been scheduled yet.

Season tickets are available online. A season ticket for the men’s team is $144 and for the women’s team, $110. For a slight discount of $210, you can get a season ticket for both teams.