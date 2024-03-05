The Baltimore Banner earned six top-10 finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors contest, the group announced last week.

Kyle Goon was named one of the top columnists in the “B Division,” while Ravens reporter Jonas Shaffer and Orioles reporter Andy Kostka were awarded top-10 in beat writing.

Two Banner stories — one by Hugo Kugiya, the other by Kostka and Chris Korman — were also honored in the “Explanatory” category. Photographer Ulysses Muñoz won for his photo of Orioles manager Brandon Hyde drinking out of the Homer Hose during a clubhouse celebration (above).

The APSE will name the top finishers in each category at a later date. This was The Baltimore Banner’s first year entering the contest.

