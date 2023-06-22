The Orioles’ top prospect, Jackson Holliday, on growing up around baseball | The Adam Jones Podcast

Baltimore Banner staff

Published 6/22/2023 12:00 a.m. EDT, Updated 6/22/2023 12:22 a.m. EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

The Orioles’ top prospect, Jackson Holliday, joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the Florida Complex League, being prepared for the season, his goals, his approach to games, growing up around baseball and his training regimen. Additionally, Paul Mancano from The Baltimore Banner joins to discuss Gunnar Henderson’s home run and the Ravens.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

