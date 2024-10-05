Yannick Ngakoue will make his second Ravens debut, his first of the season, in Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The edge rusher played nine games for the Ravens in 2020. After stints with three different teams, Ngakoue signed with the Ravens practice squad on Sept. 23. Ngakoue is also a former Maryland Terrapin.

Ngakoue has been a formidable pass rusher over the course of his eight-year NFL career. He recorded eight sacks or more in seven of his seasons. However, he saw a drop-off in his most recent season, which he spent with the Chicago Bears. He made 22 tackles, seven quarterback hits and four sacks, all career lows.

The other low point in Ngakoue’s career came with Baltimore. He started the season in Minnesota, where he had five sacks in six games for the Vikings. But after arriving in Baltimore, he had just three sacks in nine games.

However, Ngakoue signed with a Ravens defense that has a different coordinator and a different system in Zach Orr. The Ravens signed him to bolster a pass rush that has had ups and downs in the first four games. His elevation came after a very impressive game by the unit that saw five different players record quarterback hits in the 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens elevated Ngakoue along with running back Chris Collier.

This is Collier’s third elevation. It is his last free elevation before the Ravens either have to sign him to the 53-man roster or put him through waivers when sending him back down to the practice squad.

Collier played one special teams snap in the 27-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 but did not play against the Bills despite being elevated. The Ravens have been leaning on their top two running backs, Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, in the offense and have used Hill and wide receiver Deonte Harty as returners. However, Harty was on Friday’s injury report with a knee injury and listed as questionable for the game.

With these two elevations, the Ravens will need to make six players inactive.

The Bengals made just one elevation ahead of the game. Cornerback Jalen Davis, a six-year NFL veteran, was elevated. He has not played yet this season.

Along with elevations, the NFL fines from Week 4 were released. No Ravens were penalized. However, Bills defensive lineman Dawaune Smoot was fined $8,156 for intentionally kneeing Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard in the head. He was also penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness in the game.