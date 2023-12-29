Columnist Kyle Goon: As the Orioles were resurrected and the Ravens romped, here are the figures and moments we’ll remember from the year as we hand out awards.

There have been lean years for Baltimore sports fans, but 2023 was not one of those.

It was a great, memorable year stuffed with moments and snapshots we won’t want to forget. It’s worth taking a look back and memorializing 2023, which saw the Orioles rise to the top of baseball, the Ravens reassert their power, and a number of local athletes on various podiums and big stages.

I’ve categorized honorees in awards I hope to give out every year, and along with some special categories that help flesh out the memories and figures that will linger on.

The Ray Lewis “Let’s Put On A Show” Award

(for the most entertaining athlete)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

How could you pick anyone besides Lamar Jackson? While Ravens fans might have been biting their nails back in March when news of a trade request leaked, the messy offseason has been largely forgotten after Jackson and the Ravens reached a then-record-setting deal. He’s lived up to the payday: Jackson has set career marks in passing yards and attempts while still retaining the dynamic scrambling ability that freezes defenders in their tracks. After trouncing the 49ers in a matchup of the NFL’s best teams, he appears set to win another NFL MVP. A 12-3 start to the season has Jackson’s stamp all over it — even without star tight end Mark Andrews and with injuries changing his cast from week-to-week, Jackson has found ways to win.

Runner-up: Gunnar Henderson’s incredible Rookie of the Year campaign for the Orioles.

The Cal Ripken Jr. “Only Way I Know” Award

(high work ethic/workmanlike performer)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) looks back to the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at Camden Yards on Saturday, August 26. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Although there are many deserving performances, it feels appropriate to highlight the player who led the 101-win Orioles in games played and plate appearances. Especially since he spent most of the year playing arguably the most physically demanding position. Since arriving in the big leagues, Adley Rutschman has symbolized the franchise’s resurgence and been a steadying force. While his batting average dipped in June, his splits were remarkably consistent through the year as he established himself as one of baseball’s best catchers and appeared in his first All-Star Game. Rutschman was among the top 10 in games started at catcher (110) and developed his switch-hitting to the point where he was even more effective as a right-handed hitter this year than a lefty. Also, how can we forget how he switched stances midway through the Home Run Derby while hitting dingers off his dad?

Runner-up: Roquan Smith, who has played in 98% of Baltimore’s defensive snaps this season while serving as the vocal leader of the locker room.

The Michael Phelps “All I Do Is Win” Award

(for winning at the highest level)

LSU Tigers forward and Baltimore native Angel Reese (10) cheers on teammates during the fourth quarter against the Coppin State Eagles in Baltimore, Md. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

Maybe this time next year, we’re celebrating a trophy bonanza in Baltimore: A 2024 Super Bowl and World Series seem like real possibilities. But for 2023, this couldn’t go to anyone besides Angel Reese, the Baltimore Barbie, as she put it earlier this month. The 21-year-old was the Most Outstanding Player for LSU’s run to the national championship this spring, and off the court, she scored huge endorsements and gave back through her foundation. The Tigers became the first defending national champions to play at an HBCU when they played Coppin State on Dec. 20. The pathway Reese has set for athletes navigating the NIL market but also for would-be hoopers in Baltimore and beyond feels profound.

Runner-up: Khoi Young, the Bowie native who made a splash on the world gymnastics stage and is poised for more.

The Ozzie Newsome “Behind The Scenes” Award

(the top performers behind the athletes)

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and general manager Mike Elias observe an open practice at Camden Yards on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The Baltimore Orioles are preparing for their first postseason game in the ALDS against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

It’s worth giving some kind of recognition here to Orioles GM Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde, who put together a franchise rebuild that had painful losing seasons along the way. Hyde especially showed that he was not just a rebuild frontman but a heck of a manger, making tons of moves down the stretch of the regular season to help the Orioles clinch the AL East. Enduring one of the most forgettable stretches in franchise history finally has a bright side, and it appears (as long as the team keeps both under contract) that Elias and Hyde have a lot of bright days to look forward to in orange and black.

Runner-up: Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has devised game plans that have terrorized opposing quarterbacks.

The Brooks Robinson “Community Do-Gooder” Award

(for outstanding community service and influence)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson attends a memorial ceremony for the late Brooks Robinson inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, October 2, 2023. The Orioles icon and National Baseball Hall of Fame third baseman died last week at 86. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

There are a lot of local athletes who give back, including many of the ones listed above. Here, we simply recognize one of them who seems to have made a special effort. Kyle Gibson’s year in Baltimore might look unremarkable statistically, but besides being a mentor for the younger crowd on the pitching staff, he was also the Orioles nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. He helped raise money for the Maryland Food Bank, the House of Ruth and other local causes while also encouraging teammates to help out as well. After signing with the Cardinals this offseason, he’ll be missed well beyond the clubhouse.

Some special shout-outs for local sports figures and stories that defined 2023:

The wildest roller coaster journey: Gervonta Davis

The last time we saw the Baltimore-born boxer in the ring, he was a winner: Davis was far too good for Ryan Garcia on April 22, extending his record to a perfect 29-0. But life outside the ring was tumultuous, as he was sentenced to house-arrest, then went to jail for violating the terms, then didn’t box again for the rest of the year, with no set plans to fight again in the near future despite still being in his prime at 29. Most recently, Davis announced he would help renovate homes in his old neighborhood and converted to Islam, seeming like a man trying to figure out himself more so than his next bout.

The biggest buzzkill: John Angelos

It’s a relief that the Orioles and Angelos finally got a lease deal done, but it was a heck of a ride getting to that point. The team’s chairman and CEO set the expectation that the deal could get done by All-Star break (it didn’t), said some disheartening things to The New York Times about the club’s future, was part of a dramatic scoreboard announcement with Gov. Wes Moore that ended up being a premature celebration, then didn’t attend the lease signing when a meaningful deal was finally reached. It seems crazy that in a year the Orioles won 101 games, the team owner could find ways to still be a drag.

Highest on-field high: The Orioles clinch a playoff spot

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) cheers after scoring on center fielder Cedric Mullins’ sacrifice fly in the eleventh inning to win the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, September 17, 2023. The Baltimore Orioles clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

The pure drama of the O’s needing 11 innings to top their division rival Tampa Bay is impossible to overstate. On a gray day, tens of thousands of fans remained riveted watching the drama play out as the Orioles, who were incredible in one-run games this season, finally got the walk-off with Mullins hitting a sacrifice fly to score Rutschman, leading to a dogpile and an outpouring of emotion that had built up for seven years. The Orioles would later have a champagne-soaked celebration for clinching the division, but frankly it didn’t compare to the raw, uncut joy of this initial milestone.

Lowest on-field low: The Baltimore Sports Weekend From Hell

I’m sorry to even revisit it, but in the interest of being thorough, it feels impossible to write a script with more deflating results than the Orioles’ two home playoff losses to the eventual champion Rangers and the Ravens’ road defeat in Pittsburgh. Both were filled with gaffes and underwhelming performances: Especially in Game 2, O’s pitchers were hammered; the Ravens receivers had a season-high in dropped passes. It felt as though the sports-loving citizens of Baltimore were being personally kicked in the shins by the Sports Gods.

An underrated gem: Cedric Mullins hits for the cycle

It’s hard to come up with a better feel-good moment than watching one of the Orioles’ longest-tenured players achieve a career milestone during one of the most exciting seasons in memory. Mullins finished it off with a right-field homer that sent off celebrations in the flag court. The next inning as the Orioles took the field, his teammates let Mullins walk out to center all alone to get a personal moment with fans, doffing his cap and feeling showered in the uproar.

Top out-of-nowhere performer: Yennier Cano

From being blackballed from playing in his native Cuba, to being a throw-in on a 2022 trade, to suddenly starting 2023 as a knockout set-up man? Even now, Cano’s sudden rise to one of the top weapons in the bullpen defies belief. But for 17 straight appearances, Cano didn’t allow a run on just four hits, kickstarting a campaign that saw him become an All-Star for the first time. When Felix Bautista was healthy, he and Cano were a seemingly unshakeable tandem that helped Baltimore pull out a number of close games.

“How did he do that?” moment: Tylan Wallace’s game-winning return

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Tylan Wallace #16 of the Baltimore Ravens returns a punt for a touchdown in overtime in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

When was the last time we’ve seen the Ravens celebrate this hard in a regular-season game? Backup returner Tylan Wallace took an overtime punt 76 yards to the house to beat the Rams, breaking how many tackles (four? five?) to do it. It was all the more remarkable because Wallace had cost Baltimore points earlier in the game by being lined up incorrectly on another punt. The redemption was remarkable for a long-time special teamer who is widely considered one of the good guys in the Ravens locker room.

Best seat in the house: The Orioles Bird Bath

Did you bring your floaties to an Orioles game this year? After the O’s opened up the left field section with Mr. Splash, there wasn’t a more exciting place to sit at Camden Yards (albeit if you were OK with getting a little wet). There were also guest Mr. Splash-ers, including Gov. Wes Moore and former Oriole Adam Jones. Between the Homer Hose and this special section, the H2O was flowing all around the park this season.

Best story of persistence: O.J. Brigance

Sixteen years after his ALS diagnosis, O.J. Brigance and his wife Chanda are treasuring every moment of life they have together and still paying it forward. Their charity celebrated 15 years of helping ALS patients and their families this fall, and it’s one of the best stories in Baltimore sports year after year.

Favorite weekend warriors: Tennis players at Druid Hill Park

This story by Jasmine Vaughn-Hall highlights a resilient group of Black tennis players who meet up at courts that were once segregated 75 years ago. The games are casual, the players are not quite in their prime, but it’s a great reminder that sport, at its core, is something that brings people together, no matter the level of competition.

Underdog squad worth rooting for: The Baltimore Banners hockey team

This months-long project by Jessica Gallagher highlights a team that runs on heart. The Patterson Park-based program helps kids find their way on the ice and builds their character for off-rink challenges. The photos of their faces tell a story unto themselves.