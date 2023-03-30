Bill Rhoden explains why the cards are stacked against Lamar Jackson | The Adam Jones Podcast

By Baltimore Banner staff

Published on: March 30, 2023 12:00 AM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Columnist Bill Rhoden, of ESPN’s Andscape, joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss Baltimore, Lamar Jackson, Rhoden’s fellowships for HBCU students, and on baseball being the world’s game, not just America’s. Additionally, Adam Jones and host Jerry Coleman discuss the Orioles, spring training, and the World Baseball Classic.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

