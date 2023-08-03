It will be an important step in a pursuit that stretches back, if you can believe it, 14 years. Damari was 4 years old when his father got him into boxing, a passion Dion Philson never got a chance to pursue. Damari started competing when he was 8. As he got older, the Philsons looked for a gym that could bring him to the next level and settled on a long commute to train with Calvin Ford — whose best known student is Gervonta “Tank” Davis.