ATLANTA — Even on a roster filled with players who are thriving in pressure situations, Orlando Arcia stands out as a clutch hitter for Atlanta manager Brian Snitker.

Arcia broke an eighth-inning tie with an infield single and the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday night in yet another comeback victory.

“He’s got a slow heartbeat,” Snitker said about Arcia, who also hit the tying homer in a 13-10 come-from-behind win over the New York Mets in 10 innings Thursday night. “He puts a lot of balls in play. He’s a guy you want to see in those situations because he can slow everything down.”

The Nationals have lost five straight and eight of 10 despite a strong start from Josiah Gray, who overcame four walks and four wild pitches to allow only one run. Gray gave up only two hits and had six strikeouts in five innings.

Trailing 2-1, the Braves rallied against Kyle Finnegan (3-3) for two runs, one earned, for their sixth consecutive win.

The victory came after the Braves overcame deficits of at least three runs in each game of a three-game sweep of the Mets. Overall, Atlanta has five straight comeback wins.

“We know the offense can score anytime and the bullpen and starters can keep us in games,” said Sean Murphy, who led off the eighth with a single that hit Finnegan’s leg.

Pinch-runner Sam Hilliard moved to third on Eddie Rosario’s single, and Rosario moved to second on a fielding error by right fielder Lane Thomas.

Marcell Ozuna drove in Hilliard with a grounder to first base which Dominic Smith bobbled briefly as he looked to throw to the plate. Arcia’s grounder was bobbled by shortstop CJ Abrams and ruled a hit as Rosario scored the go-ahead run.

“I was just focused on making good contact and driving in the run any way possible,” Arcia said through a translator.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said his team couldn’t afford the crucial misplays on defense.

“We played well until the bottom of the eighth,” Martinez said. “As I say, if you give good teams extra outs, they’re gonna get you.”

Braves rookie AJ Smith-Shawver, a 20-year-old right-hander, did not allow an earned run in 5 1/3 innings, making his first major league start less than two years after his professional debut.

Smith-Shawver allowed three hits and two unearned runs.

Kirby Yates (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Raisel Iglesias finished for his ninth save.