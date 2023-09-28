Remembering Brooks Robinson and a conversation with Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez | The Adam Jones Podcast

Published 9/28/2023 9:08 a.m. EDT

On the latest episode, former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman reflect on the impact and legacy of Orioles legend and Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson. Then Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez talks about lessons learned from being sent down to the minors, changes to the game and his second-best pitch. And Baltimore Banner Orioles writer Andy Kostka discusses Rodriguez’s evolution and—after being pressed—he names the most valuable Orioles players.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.