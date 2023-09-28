On the latest episode, former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman reflect on the impact and legacy of Orioles legend and Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson. Then Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez talks about lessons learned from being sent down to the minors, changes to the game and his second-best pitch. And Baltimore Banner Orioles writer Andy Kostka discusses Rodriguez’s evolution and—after being pressed—he names the most valuable Orioles players.