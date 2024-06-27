Baltimore’s Carlton “Bub” Carrington will begin his NBA career close to home.

The St. Frances Academy graduate is on his way to the Washington Wizards, who selected the 6-foot-4 guard from the University of Pittsburgh with the 14th pick in the first round. The Wizards acquired the rights to the 14th pick in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers acquired forward Deni Avdija from the Wizards for guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th pick Thursday night and a first-round pick in 2029, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The Wizards announced their trade agreement with the Trail Blazers on X but said the deal was not finalized.

“We have agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to Bub Carrington, the 14th overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, from the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade that is expected to be finalized at a later date. The trade is not yet final,” the team tweeted late Thursday night.