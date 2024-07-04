Buck Showalter oversaw the last run of great Orioles teams, guiding them to the playoffs three times in a five-year span from 2012-16. Does he appreciate what the O’s have accomplished over the last two seasons?

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Showalter joins Adam and Jerry Coleman to talk about the state of today’s game (3:03), managing superstars (7:20), incorporating analytics (8:52), MLB draft strategy (12:25), this year’s O’s team (15:25), ejections (26:49), working under John Angelos and George Steinbrenner (32:35), the pitch timer (38:13) and more.

Then Adam and Jerry discuss the Orioles’ impressive June (49:05), All-Star weekend (51:00), Olympic baseball (54:58) and more.

