Why Camden Yards didn’t scare pitcher Kyle Gibson away from the Orioles | The Adam Jones Podcast

Published on: April 20, 2023 12:00 AM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Orioles opening day starter Kyle Gibson joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss what it is like playing for the Orioles and why the dimensions at Camden Yards didn’t stop him from joining the team. We also hear from Gibson about living in Baltimore, being a veteran for the team and being approachable to newer players. Additionally, Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman discuss defensive miscues, selling beer at games and news about the Ravens.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.