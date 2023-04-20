Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Orioles opening day starter Kyle Gibson joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss what it is like playing for the Orioles and why the dimensions at Camden Yards didn’t stop him from joining the team. We also hear from Gibson about living in Baltimore, being a veteran for the team and being approachable to newer players. Additionally, Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman discuss defensive miscues, selling beer at games and news about the Ravens.
