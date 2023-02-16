CC Sabathia predicts Toronto Blue Jays are team to beat in A.L. East | The Adam Jones Podcast

Published on: February 16, 2023 12:00 AM EST

Former New York Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia joins former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones to discuss the keys to a good podcast, how he is managing the first years of retirement and some key storylines he expects out of the American League East this season. Jones and host Jerry Coleman also dive into some of the challenges players face while getting ready for spring training and the latest work Jones is doing with Major League Baseball.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

