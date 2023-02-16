Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Former New York Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia joins former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones to discuss the keys to a good podcast, how he is managing the first years of retirement and some key storylines he expects out of the American League East this season. Jones and host Jerry Coleman also dive into some of the challenges players face while getting ready for spring training and the latest work Jones is doing with Major League Baseball.
