One of the biggest hoops stars in the world is coming to Baltimore this year. Twice.

The Washington Mystics will play two of their biggest games of the WNBA season at CFG Bank Arena, facing Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 28 and Sept. 7 — one of the city’s most high-profile basketball events in years.

Every year, the Mystics bring four of their high-wattage regular season games from CareFirst Arena in Southeast D.C. to Capital One Arena downtown D.C. Games featuring Clark and Randallstown native Angel Reese (of the Chicago Sky) were hosted at Capital One Arena last season.

But with the Capital One Arena undergoing renovations, the Mystics outsourced two home games against the Fever to Baltimore, which has been in the hunt for high-level basketball events since CFG Bank Arena finished renovations in 2023. CFG Bank Arena has hosted the Division II CIAA men’s and women’s tournaments for the last three years, but has not hosted a pro basketball event since renovations completed.

“We’re excited to bring the incredible experience of the WNBA closer to home for fans living near Baltimore and Northern Virginia,” said Mystics Chief Business Officer Alycen McAuley said in a team-issued statement. “As our game continues to experience tremendous growth, we’re thankful we have this opportunity to allow even more fans to come see the Mystics in person.”

Clark, however, is the biggest draw.

The WNBA’s 2024 Rookie of the Year was a force on and off the court last season, her wide appeal helping spike attendance numbers and ratings. The Fever drew an average of more than 16,000 fans to games, nearly double the league attendance average. Last year, the Fever vs. Mystics match-up at Capital One Arena set a WNBA record for the largest crowd with more than 20,000 fans in attendance.

Clark’s rivalry with Reese potentially adds an edge to her tour through the Baltimore area. The two have sparred throughout their careers, including in the 2023 NCAA title game (which Reese’s LSU squad won) and the 2024 Elite Eight (Clark’s Iowa team prevailed).

But the two have also lowered the temperature on their on-court battles. Clark told TIME magazine in December: “We’re not best friends, by any means, but we’re very respectful of one another. … The only thing people cared about was this controversy that was really fabricated and made up, and then that has continued to be the case ever since.”