Sports memorabilia collector Billy Manzo joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss memorabilia, how he got into collecting, new prospects in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, and other types of collectibles. Additionally, Jones discusses the All-Star Games and memorabilia.
