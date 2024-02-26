The seventh CIAA tournament was held at Morgan State’s Hurt Gymnasium.

It did not return until 2022 — 70 years later — at what was then Royal Farms Arena downtown. The event, which drew more than 35,000 attendees each of the last two years, returns to CFG Arena this week.

The women’s tournament will begin at 7 p.m. Monday with the Southern Division No. 7 seed, Winston-Salem State, taking on Northern Division No. 6 seed Bowie State in the opening round. In the men’s tournament, the Southern Division No. 7 seed, St. Augustine’s, will play the Northern Division’s No. 6 seed in Bluefield State at 9 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

The full brackets can be found here.

Interested in following the action? Here’s what you need to know about the competition to earn a bid to the NCAA Division II tournament — and all the parties, shows and events that accompany it.

Men’s tournament

The single-elimination tournament will continue through Saturday, with each seed being based on the team’s division record. Tiebreakers are based on head-to-head record and point differential. Lincoln (Pennsylvania) earned the No. 1 seed in the Northern Division with a 14-13 overall record, 10-7 conference record and 7-3 divisional record. Lincoln’s point differential was +5 over the No. 2, seed Virginia Union.

Northern Division

Lincoln (PA) (14-13 overall, 10-7 CIAA, 7-3 division)

Virginia Union (13-17 overall, 8-9 CIAA, 7-3 division)

Virginia State (14-14 overall, 8-9 CIAA, 5-5 division)

Bowie State (11-16 overall, 6-11 CIAA, 5-5 division)

Elizabeth City State (10-18 overall, 7-10 CIAA, 5-5 division)

Bluefield State (7-12 overall, 4-13 CIAA, 1-9 division)

Fayetteville State earned the No. 1 seed in the Southern Division with a 16-12 overall record, 11-7 conference record and 8-4 divisional record. Claflin and Fayetteville State each notched a win against one another, but the Broncos edged Claflin with a 4+ point differential.

Southern Division

Fayetteville State (16-12 overall, 13-5 CIAA, 8-4 division)

Claflin (16-9 overall, 13-5 CIAA, 8-4 division)

Winston-Salem State (19-8 overall, 13-5 CIAA, 7-5 division)

Shaw (13-13 overall, 9-9 CIAA, 5-7 division)

Livingstone (12-15 overall, 8-10 CIAA, 5-7 division)

Johnson C. Smith (14-11 overall, 9-9 CIAA, 5-7 division)

St. Augustine’s (12-16 overall, 8-10 CIAA, 4-8 division)

Women’s tournament

Elizabeth City State is the reigning tournament champion in the women’s Northern Division and has reclaimed its throne as the No. 1 seed with an 8-2 record in the division. Virginia State is second with a 7-3 division record, despite holding a 22-4 overall mark.

Northern Division

Elizabeth City State (18-10 overall, 10-7 CIAA, 8-2 division)

Virginia State (22-4 overall, 13-4 CIAA, 7-3 division)

Virginia Union (17-11 overall, 9-8 CIAA, 5-5 division)

Bluefield State (14-12 overall, 8-9 CIAA, 4-6 division)

Lincoln (PA) (11-13 overall, 7-10 CIAA, 4-6 division)

Bowie State (13-14 overall, 7-10 CIAA, 2-8 division)

Fayetteville State claimed the No. 1 seed in the Southern Division with a dominant 11-1 mark in divisional play. Claflin followed with a 9-3 division record for the No. 2 seed.

Women’s Southern Division

Fayetteville State (24-2 overall, 17-1 CIAA, 11-1 division)

Claflin (16-10 overall, 10-8 CIAA, 9-3 division)

Johnson C. Smith (13-12 overall, 10-8 CIAA, 7-5 division)

St. Augustine’s (14-12 overall, 8-10 CIAA, 5-7 division)

Livingstone (7-15 overall, 5-13 CIAA, 4-8 division)

Shaw (13-14 overall, 8-10 CIAA, 4-8 division)

Winston-Salem State (8-20 overall, 2-16 CIAA, 2-10 division)

Other events of interest

The CIAA tournament is about far more than just basketball. The Baltimore Convention Center will host both the CIAA High School Education Day on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Charles Street Lobby and a career expo Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pratt Street Lobby.

Doors open at the Baltimore Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Friday for the Stepshow Throwdown: Greeks vs. Greeks, with ticket prices beginning at $37.50. The venue will also host the Stepshow Stepoff: School vs. School event Saturday at 5 p.m. with tickets beginning at $17.50.

The Convention Center will host a free Fan Fest on Friday and Saturday, though you must register to attend.

Rams Head Live will host four events, beginning with the Official CIAA Alumni Party featuring DJ Skillz and DJ Shakim on Thursday from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. DJ Kool’s Big Gogo Day Party featuring Rare Essence is Friday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., followed by Watch the Throne Young Alumni Party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with music by DJKing1906 and DJ Diesel. Saturday’s event is the Official CIAA Ultimate Day Party featuring DJ Kid Capri from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

To round out a jam-packed weekend, fans can vote for Mister & Miss CIAA.