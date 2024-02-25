KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points, Angel Reese had a double-double and surpassed 2,000 career points, and No. 13 LSU used a late 16-2 run to pull away from Tennessee 75-60 on Sunday.

Van Lith, the highly coveted transfer portal signee in the offseason, had 12 points in the fourth quarter. Her jumper made it 59-55, and she followed with a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. She added another basket and Flau’jae Johnson had five points in the run.

Reese, the top transfer from Maryland a year earlier, scored four in the decisive run and finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds. She has 2,006 career points, 1,287 at LSU.

Mikaylah Williams had 15 points for the Tigers (24-4, 11-3 Southeastern Conference).

Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, giving her 1,009 for her career, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lady Vols (16-10, 9-5). Tamari Key added 10 points, leaving her five shy of becoming the 50th player with Tennessee to reach 1,000. Jasmine Powell had seven assists to go with her eight points, putting her over 100 assists for the third straight season.

LSU outscored Tennessee 19-10 in the second quarter to lead 38-26 at the half. The Lady Vols outscored the Tigers 19-10 in the third quarter to get back in the game, trailing 48-45 entering the fourth.

Tennessee made just two of its last nine shots to finish at a season-low 31.1%.