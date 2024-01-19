TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Angel Reese had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Aneesah Moore had 20 points and 11 boards, and No. 10 LSU rode a dominant third quarter to a 78-58 victory over Alabama on Thursday night.

Reese and Morrow scored eight points apiece in the third, when the Tigers (17-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Crimson Tide (15-5, 2-3) 26-10.

LSU, which trailed by a point at halftime, bounced back from a 67-62 loss a few hours’ drive away at Auburn that snapped a 16-game winning streak.

Reese and Morrow ensured the Tigers avoided another letdown in Alabama. Reese scored 15 points in the second half, and Morrow scored 13.

Aaliyah Nye scored all of her 18 points in the first half to lead Alabama. Loyal McQueen added 15 points. Crimson Tide leading scorer Sarah Ashlee Barker fouled out with eight points, half her season average.

Mikaylah Williams finished with 14 points for LSU, while Flau’jae Johnson added 11.

LSU outrebounded Alabama 53-37.

Alabama scored the final eight points of the first half to take a 35-34 lead. Nye made two of three free throws with 2 seconds left.

The Tigers continued their trend of strong third quarters. They came in having outscored opponents by an average of 13.9 points.