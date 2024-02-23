BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 25 points and 20 rebounds for her 17th double-double of the season, Last-Tear Poa added 13 points and No. 13 LSU beat Auburn 71-66 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory.

Hailey Van Lith made a step-back jumper from the free throw line with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter to give LSU a 67-61 lead. It was LSU’s first field goal in over six minutes. The Tigers held a two-possession lead the rest of the way as Poa made four straight free throws.

Reese, the Baltimore native, was 8-of-13 from the field and 9-of-11 at the foul line to record her sixth career game with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Poa made seven of eight free throws as LSU went 23 of 27 compared to Auburn’s 16 attempts.

Flau’jae Johnson added 11 points off the bench for LSU (23-4, 10-3 SEC).

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 28 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers for Auburn (16-10, 5-8). JaMya Mingo-Young added 16 points.

Scott-Grayson matched her season average of 17 points with 5:37 remaining in the second quarter after making four 3-pointers to help Auburn lead 28-25. But Auburn made only more field goal the rest of the half as LSU closed on a 15-2 run to take a 40-30 lead on Johnson’s 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

LSU started the second quarter making just two of eights shots before making six of eight. Reese had 11 points and nine rebounds in the first half. Reese scored 10 points in the third quarter, going 6-of-7 from the free throw line, to help LSU lead 58-49.