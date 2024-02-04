BATON ROUGE, La. — Aneesah Morrow had 18 points, 20 rebounds, two blocks and a steal, and No. 9 LSU snapped a two-game skid with a resounding 106-66 victory over Florida on Sunday.

Hailey Van Lith and Mikaylah Williams each scored 21 points, and Angel Reese added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (19-4, 6-3 SEC), who raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 45 points in the second half.

LSU was looking to rediscover its dominant form after a surprising road loss Monday night at unranked Mississippi State — a result that followed a disheartening Jan. 25 home loss to unbeaten and No. 1 South Carolina after the Tigers had led most of that game.

Flau’Jae Johnson scored 10 points to give all five starters at least that many. Morrow scored from all over the offensive end, complementing her putbacks and generally powerful play in the paint with a pair of 3s.

Aliyah Matharu led Florida (11-9, 2-6) with 16 points and five steals and Leilani Correa added 13 points.

After Florida opened with a 6-2 lead, LSU took control by scoring 10 straight in a span of 1:57 — part of a run that grew to 14 straight. The surge included a pair of transition jumpers by Williams and Johnson’s right-wing 3.

When Williams wasn’t scoring, Van Lith was hitting midrange jumpers off screens, or Reese was scoring from the paint and at the foul line.