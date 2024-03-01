ATHENS, Ga. — Angel Reese added another double-double to her season-long list with 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 9 LSU beat Georgia 80-54 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

LSU (25-4, 12-3 Southeastern Conference) was dominant in the matchup of the league’s No. 1 and No. 14 scoring offenses. The Tigers, who average 88.5 points per game, stretched their lead to 20 points late in the first half over Georgia, which averages 64.3 points.

Halley Van Lith sank four 3-pointers and led the Tigers with 18 points.

LSU clinched the No. 2 seed, behind top-ranked South Carolina, in the SEC tournament to be played March 6-10 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Javyn Nicholson led Georgia (12-16, 3-12) with 17 points.

The Tigers pulled away by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 21-8 in the second period.

LSU was a No. 3 seed and No. 9 overall in the NCAA women’s basketball selection committee’s latest projection of NCAA tournament top 16 seeds Thursday.

Coach Kim Mulkey’s Tigers played against Georgia as if motivated to improve to a No. 2 seed in the last week of the regular season and the SEC tournament.

Reese caught a long bullet pass from Mikaylah Williams for an easy layup that gave the Tigers their first 20-point lead at 41-21 late in the first half. Another layup from Reese pushed the halftime advantage to 45-23.

The Tigers’ biggest lead was 32, 56-24, early in the second half. De’Mauri Flournoy sank two 3-pointers in a 16-0 run for the Lady Bulldogs that included the final 14 points of the third period, trimming LSU’s lead to 60-47.

Reese posted her 19th double-double of the season. Aneesah Morrow recorded her 17th, giving LSU the SEC’s two top totals, with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Reese began the night leading the SEC with her averages of 19.1 points and 12.9 rebounds after also leading the league in each category last season. The junior is set to become only the second player to lead the league in scoring and rebounds in back-to-back seasons, joining Vanderbilt’s Wendy Scholtens in 1989 and 1990.