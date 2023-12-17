BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 25 points and 14 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 16 points and 14 rebounds and No. 7 LSU slogged its way to an 81-36 victory over Northwestern State on Sunday.

It was the 11th straight win for the Tigers (11-1) after the defending national champions lost their season opener to then-No. 20 Colorado on Nov. 6. Northwestern State dropped to 4-6.

The Tigers’ next game at Coppin State on Wednesday is LSU’s only out-of-state nonconference true road game this season. LSU scheduled Coppin so Reese can play a game in Baltimore.

Reese earned her third consecutive 20-point performance in the last four games since she returned from a four-game suspension imposed by LSU coach Kim Mulkey.

“Having teammates around me that encourage me and we encourage each other, it makes us unstoppable,” Reese said. “They can’t guard all of us.”

Morrow, a junior transfer from DePaul who refers to herself as a “double-double machine,” had her fifth consecutive game with a double-double.

Mikaylah Williams finished with 14 points, despite missing her first eight field goal attempts. Flau’jae Johnson added 13 points, five steals and five assists.

Sharna Ayres led Northwestern State with 10 points.

Mulkey was ejected by referee Timothy Greene with 4:56 left and LSU leading by 39 points. She was given two technical fouls for protesting a charging foul call against Morrow.

“[Greene] did the right thing,” said Mulkey, who got in Greene’s face and wouldn’t back away. “I think I helped him. I said, ‘I’m not leaving you. You better toss me.’ He had no choice. I appreciate officials that know what you’re trying to do out there. I don’t appreciate bad calls, but that’s part of coaching.”