BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 20 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, Aneesah Morrow scored 21 points and No. 7 LSU beat Texas A&M 87-70 on Thursday night.
Defending national champion LSU (16-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), which had with all five starters score in double figures, hasn’t lost since a season-opening defeat to Colorado.
Mikaylah Williams scored 16 points, Hailey Van Lith had 14 and Flau’Jae Johnson finished with 11.
Endyia Rogers led the Aggies (13-3, 1-2) with 27 points. Aicha Coulibaly added 16 points and Lauren Ware had 13.
With Reese and Morrow combining for 17 points, LSU led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers closed with a 9-0 run in the final 3:04.
Williams and Van Lith combined to score 12 straight points as LSU built a 34-23 lead in the first three minutes of the second quarter. But LSU couldn’t put Texas A&M away, in part because of a cold shooting stretch. The Tigers led 44-37 at halftime.
LSU’s third-quarter march to the free throw line — it was 10-for-12 while the Aggies didn’t attempt a free throw — boosted the Tigers’ lead to 68-49 heading to the final quarter.
Big picture
Texas A&M: After an LSU player climbed over the back of an Aggie with no foul call in the second quarter, A&M coach Joni Taylor screamed at official Kevin Pethel and chased him down the sideline in front of the Aggies’ bench before he stopped and called a technical foul on her.
LSU: The Tigers are playing a seven-woman rotation. “I’d like an eighth and ninth player to step up,” coach Kim Mulkey said. “But they’ve got to show me in practice that they’ve earned the minutes.”