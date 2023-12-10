Navy loses 17-11 on Army’s goal-line stand in the final seconds

The matchup of patriots at the Patriots’ home brought an injection of pomp and excitement to Gillette Stadium, where the six-time Super Bowl champions have stumbled to a 3-10 record — getting shut out twice at home in a season for the first time in franchise history. New England is on pace for the worst season in Bill Belichick’s three decades as an NFL head coach, stripping some of the shine off the devoted Navy man who is in the discussion for the Greatest Of All Time.