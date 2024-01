The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

ANNAPOLIS — Backup Mike Woods scored 17 points and Navy beat Army 57-53 on Saturday.

Woods added eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (8-9, 4-2 Patriot League). Austin Benigni scored 12, and Donovan Draper finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Josh Scovens led the Black Knights (5-14, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ryan Curry added 16 points, five assists and two steals for Army.