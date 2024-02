The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

ANNAPOLIS — Austin Benigni scored 20 points as Navy beat Holy Cross 76-66 on Sunday.

Benigni added five rebounds for the Midshipmen (10-17, 6-10 Patriot League). Mac MacDonald scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Austin Inge shot finished with 10 points.

The Crusaders (9-20, 6-10) were led by Bo Montgomery, who recorded 21 points and eight rebounds. Joseph Octave added 17 points for Holy Cross. In addition, Caleb Kenney had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.