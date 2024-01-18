ANNAPOLIS — Austin Benigni scored 32 points, including two free throws with two seconds left, as Navy beat Lehigh 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Benigni shot 11-for-18 and 8-for-10 from the free throw line for the Midshipmen (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League). Mike Woods scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Donovan Draper finished 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Dominic Parolin finished with 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-12, 1-4). Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 14 points for Lehigh. Jalin Sinclair also put up 13 points.