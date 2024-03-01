The semifinals of the CIAA Basketball Tournament — a Division II event featuring HBCU schools — begin today at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. The tournament, with a rich heritage dating back to 1912, concludes with the women’s and men’s championship games on Saturday.

Games will be broadcast on ESPN+, and tickets are still available.

Here’s a rundown of the action so far.

Men’s results

The Shaw University Platinum Sound Marching Band performs during a CIAA women’s basketball quarterfinal game against Claflin University at CFG Bank Arena on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Opening Round

No. 6 Northern Division seed Bluefield State def. No. 7 Southern Division seed St. Augustine’s, 50-48

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No. 5S Elizabeth City State def. No. 5N Shaw, 70-67

No. 4N Bowie State def. No. 5S Livingstone, 69-66

Recap: There weren’t any upsets in the opening round, but there were a number of top performers who stood out. Bluefield State’s Jordan Hinds scored 24 points in 38 minutes played against St. Augustine’s, while Reggie Raynor had 22 for Elizabeth City State and Bowie State’s Warren Mouganda had 17.

Quarterfinals

No. 3N Virginia State def. No. 6S Johnson C. Smith, 66-56

No.6N Bluefield State def. No. 3S Winston-Salem State, 67-66

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No. 1S Fayetteville State vs. No. 4N Bowie State, 77-53

No. 1N Lincoln (Pa.) vs. No. No5S Elizabeth City State, 76-62

No. 2S Claflin def. No. 3N Virginia State, 75-69

No. 2N Virginia Union def. No. 6N Bluefield State, 61-55

Recap: Here’s where things get weird. Due to Bluefield State being among the lowest seeds in the men’s bracket, the team has to play two quarterfinal games. Big Blue did its part by defeating reigning CIAA champion Winston-Salem State on Wednesday morning, but couldn’t handle Virginia Union. The best teams have truly separated themselves in the tournament so far with the top four seeds making the semifinals.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Semifinals

No. 1N Lincoln (Pa.) vs. No.2S Claflin at 2 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+)

No. 1S Fayetteville State vs. No. 2N Virginia Union at 8 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+)

Finals

4 p.m. on Saturday (ESPNU)

Women’s tournament

Claflin University guard Nya Morris scores during a CIAA women’s basketball quarterfinal game against Shaw University at CFG Bank Arena on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Opening Round

No. 7S Winston-Salem State def. No. 6N Bowie State, 64-61

No. 4S St. Augustine’s def. No.5N Lincoln (Pa.), 64-52

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No. 6S Shaw def. No. 3N Virginia Union, 65-64

No. 4N Bluefield State def. No. 5S Livingstone, 59-56

No. 3S Johnson C. Smith def. No. 7S Winston-Salem State, 65-59

Recap: Winston-Salem State played two games in the opening round, dispatching Bowie State 64-61 on Monday, before falling to Johnson C. Smith 65-59 on Tuesday. St. Augustine’s had four players in double figures with Taniyah Greene’s 19 points, Janiya Reed’s 12, Lauren Banks’ 11 and Joscelyne Meyers’ 10. Shaw notched an upset over Virginia Union in overtime, powered by Camila Barreno’s 15 points and game-winning shot. Bluefield State continued its march in Year 1 of CIAA play with a victory over Livingstone.

Quarterfinals

No. 1N Elizabeth City State def. No. 4S St. Augustine’s, 64-60

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No. 1S Fayetteville State def. No. 4N Bluefield State, 59-45

No. 2S Claflin def.. No. 6S Shaw, 71-45

No. 2N Virginia State def. No. 3S Johnson C. Smith, 51-42

Recap: The top four seeds all advanced to the semifinals in the women’s bracket. Virginia State’s Mihjae Hayes had a game-high 21 points, shooting 6-for-9 from the field with four rebounds and four assists. Fayetteville State has continued its onslaught on the CIAA with its 11th-straight win, improving to 25-2 on the year. The Lady Broncos are now 17-1 in conference play.

Semifinals

No. 1N Elizabeth City State vs. 2S Claflin at 12 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+)

No. 1S Fayetteville State vs. No. 2N Virginia State at 6 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+)

Finals

1 p.m. on Saturday (ESPNU)