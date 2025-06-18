The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournaments, held in Baltimore since 2022, will remain in the city through 2029, the conference said Wednesday.

A Division II conference headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA had held its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Charlotte for 15 years up until 2020. But Baltimore then beat out Charlotte to host for three years, and that agreement was later extended.

Despite another reported effort from Charlotte, Baltimore was again selected as the host. In a news release announcing the decision, the CIAA did not specify which cities were in contention.

“Baltimore’s leadership continues to demonstrate the importance of the CIAA to its community and culture,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker said in a statement. “They understand and value the event’s impact, one that extends far beyond the game.”

The tournaments have recently been held at CFG Bank Arena, which was renovated in 2023. Next year’s tournament will take place from Feb. 24 to March 1.

The CIAA has 13 member institutions, including Bowie State. It is the the oldest historically Black athletic conference and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the tournament in a statement as “a celebration of Black culture, Black history, and Black excellence.”

Under Armour will continue to provide gear for participating athletes.

“The energy that the CIAA basketball tournament brings to Baltimore is extraordinary, and we’re proud to support its continued growth,” Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s CEO, said in a statement.