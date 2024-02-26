Winston-Salem State won its second CIAA men’s basketball tournament in three years by outlasting Lincoln last season.

The tournament returns to Baltimore this week, with play beginning Monday evening. Here’s what you need to know about each team.

Claflin

16-9 overall record, 13-5 conference record

Winston-Salem State

18-8, 12-5

Lincoln (Pa.)

14-13, 10-7

Fayetteville State

16-12, 11-7

Virginia State

14-14, 8-9

Shaw

13-13, 9-9

Johnson C. Smith

14-11, 9-9

Livingstone

12-14, 8-9

St. Augustine’s

12-16, 8-10

Virginia Union

13-17, 8-9

Elizabeth City State

10-18, 7-10

Bowie State

11-16, 6-11

Bluefield State

7-21, 4-13

