Ellicott City native Anii Harris has played the CIAA tournament in Baltimore before. Unlike prior years, she took a longer trip to get to the competition.

Harris is seeking a title with Virginia State at this year’s tournament after transferring from Bowie State this past season. With a return trip to her home state, a CIAA title and a potential semifinal clash with her former teammates at Bowie State all on the line, Harris is ready to embrace the bright lights one final time in her collegiate career.

“I grew up 15 minutes from Baltimore, I have a lot of friends and family in the area,” Harris said. “Getting to go up to Baltimore for this tournament is probably the highlight of the season for me.”

Harris helped Virginia State set themselves up well for the tournament, beating rival Virginia Union in their regular season finale to secure the top seed. Harris dominated that game with 28 points, marking her fourth straight game with at least 18 points. On the year, Harris led the Trojans in scoring with 15.4 points per game on 43% shooting.

However, Harris’s game is far more than just her shooting stroke. The senior guard is tied for the team lead in steals with 47, leading a stifling defense that averaged over 11 steals per contest, one of the highest marks in the country. And while her per-game rebound and assist averages aren’t high, Harris is more than willing to step into a facilitator role and spark the Trojan offense in other ways.

Harris helped Virginia State set themselves up well for the tournament. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

On Wednesday afternoon, Virginia State needed that version of Harris to put away a pesky Lincoln squad that refused to go away in their quarterfinal clash. While Harris couldn’t get her shot going consistently, firing at a 25% clip from the field, she was still one of the most active players on the court.

Her early-game energy was palpable and infectious for Virginia State, which raced to a 20-10 lead after one quarter. Harris grabbed four rebounds and notched three steals while dishing four assists. She ceded much of the scoring to teammate Amesha Miller, who poured in 34 points in the Trojans’ 67-59 victory.

Harris’ willingness to fill whatever role the Trojans need on a given night is one of her best assets.

“We pick each other up. If I’m having a bad game, Amesha picks it up. If Amesha’s having a tough game someone else steps up,” Harris said.

Emotions may rise as the tournament goes on and Harris and Virginia State inch closer to securing a title, particularly with the potential of a semifinal clash with Bowie State.

Harris played three seasons with the Bulldogs, averaging over 30 minutes per game in her final two seasons and scoring 19.5 points per game in her junior season. Harris goes way back with Bowie State guard Destiny Ryles.

“I played with Destiny as far back as rec ball,” Harris said.

Virginia State’s Anii Harris celebrates after scoring against Lincoln University on Wednesday. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

Harris dribbles the ball before a free throw while playing against Lincoln University on Wednesday. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

But Harris and head coach Nadine Domond have nothing but confidence in their team’s ability to handle the moment.

“They are relentless. Every time we challenge them, they step up,” Domond said. “To be able coach young ladies like Ms. Harris and others has been an honor …we have the opportunity to do something special.”

Harris echoed the sentiment, and expressed her confidence in the Trojans’ ability to take down anyone in the field.

“When we’re playing well there’s no reason we can’t beat anyone,” she said.

Indeed, Harris and the Trojans enter the tournament with six straight wins, the final two coming against title contenders Bowie State and Virginia Union by a combined 37 points.

Harris has been on this stage before, just in a different uniform. Buoyed by the support of her family and hometown friends, she’ll look to end her collegiate career in style in her hometown.

“She has been a phenomenon,” Domond said. “To watch her grow and develop has been a wonderful thing, and I think she’s excited to get back and play at home and, I believe, to do something remarkable.”