After winning the 2024 tournament, junior forward Talia Trotter and Fayetteville State are back in Baltimore to defend their title.

Trotter, an Ellicott City native who played at multiple high schools in the state, leads the reigning champs in points per game with 13.6 and total assists (71). Defensively she’s one of many sparkplugs, notching 41 steals on the season. On many teams, averaging 1.64 steals per game might be a squad-leading number, but on a stifling Fayetteville State defense, ranked top-10 in Division II in points allowed, it ranks third.

Fayetteville State, the No. 1 seed in the south division, awaits Bluefield State, winner over Johnson C. Smith in Tuesday’s tournament opening game, at CFG Bank Arena.

As for playing the CIAA in Baltimore, Trotter relishes the opportunity to play in front of family and pursue a second straight championship. “I love having the CIAA in Baltimore,” Trotter said. “All my family is there so having them come out, seeing them show out for me, having that family support is fun.”

Entering as a top seed and defending champs, while playing in her home state, Trotter isn’t letting the emotion of the moment, or any overconfidence, affect her preparation for the week. “Focused on just going in every game, going hard all 40 minutes,” the junior forward commented. “Not letting up. Know that every team is going to give us their best game.”

Trotter came to Fayetteville after a strong career in Maryland high school basketball, playing for several schools along the way before ending up at Marriotts Ridge High School for her senior season. She averaged 18.8 points per game and opted to head south for Fayetteville, joining the Broncos.

“Wanted some different scenery - had been in Maryland my whole life,” Trotter said of her college choice. “It’s been a good decision.”

Trotter was a starter last year for Fayetteville State when they won the CIAA Women's Championship. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Trotter, at left with tattoo, celebrates with teammates when Fayetteville State University beat Elizabeth City State University at last year's CIAA Women's Championship tournament. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Indeed, with one CIAA title under belt and the opportunity for a second, Trotter’s college choice has proved fruitful. She’s been a contributor since Day 1 for the Broncos, entering this week with 82 career collegiate starts, bringing plenty of experience and postseason pedigree to the court in Baltimore. Last season, Trotter was a starter for the Fayetteville squad that not only won the CIAA but also made a run to the NCAA Sweet 16. She notched 13 assists in their CIAA semifinal, 12 points and five assists in the final, plus another 15 points in the NCAA Tournament opener.

“Talia had a pretty good [CIAA] tournament up there last year playing in front of friends, family, former teammates and everyone,” Fayetteville head coach Tyreece Brown said. “We recruit the type of kids that love those environments.”

Trotter not only seems to welcome the pressure-packed moments, but with so much starting and postseason experience, Trotter is prepared to help her teammates embrace the pressures of a CIAA Tournament.

“Leadership,” Trotter said when asked about her biggest development this year. “Making sure everyone on the team is on the same page, and that the common goal is always winning. Making sure that everyone is level-headed and ready to play in all time.”

Trotter says she relishes the opportunity to play in front of family and pursue a second straight championship. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

That’ll be key for Fayetteville State, which suffered three conference losses, two to teams that finished at the bottom of their division.

“The only time we lose is when we beat ourselves. It’s our own personal unforced turnovers, unforced mistakes that we needed to clean up as the season progresses,” Trotter said. “Coming into the tournament, I think we’re well-disciplined enough and ready for all the hits teams will give us.”

In addition to staving off early-round upsets, Fayetteville State must be prepared for the possibility of playing Bowie State. The Bulldogs will likely have strong home-court advantage at CFG Bank Arena, and a potential Fayetteville State-Bowie State showdown would be in Saturday’s championship, likely to be the biggest crowd the Broncos have played in front of all season.

But Trotter remains the epitome calm, and she can lean on her experience.

“Just let myself settle into the game and get rushed or let the emotions get the best of me,” Trotter said. “You never know what to expect in those game, so just remind myself to calm down and live in the moment.”