A year ago, Elizabeth City State won its first CIAA women’s basketball tournament by defeating Shaw in the final.

The tournament returns to Baltimore this week, with play beginning Monday evening. Here’s what you need to know about each team.

Fayetteville State

24-2 overall, 17-1 CIAA

Virginia State

22-4, 13-4

Claflin

16-10, 10-8

Elizabeth City State

18-10, 10-7

Virginia Union

17-11, 9-8

Johnson C. Smith

13-12, 10-8

Bluefield State

14-12, 8-9

St. Augustine’s

Bowie State

13-14, 7-10

Shaw

13-14, 8-10

Lincoln (Pa.)

11-13, 7-10

Livingstone

7-15, 5-13

Winston-Salem State

8-20, 2-16

Coach: L’Tona Lamonte, 1st season

Players to watch: Amaya Tucker, a 5-foot-6 graduate guard from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has four 20-plus-point games.

Key note: Assistant coach Melody Prichard and Tucker were teammates for three seasons from 2019-22.

