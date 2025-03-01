In the 50th edition of the CIAA women’s basketball tournament, it was all Fayetteville State for the second straight year. The Broncos rode another stifling defensive effort in the title game, giving up just 17 points in the first half en route to a 64-56 victory over Virginia State.

In three tournament games this week, the Broncos gave up 54, 53, and 56 points. “It’s a mentality. We take pride in it,” head coach Tyrece Brown said. “We recruit players who love to play defense.”

That defense, plus a balanced offensive attack, allowed Fayetteville to seize control in the second quarter. The Broncos never trailed.

Ellicott City native Talia Trotter led the Broncos with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Keayna McLaughlin contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, heating up from beyond the arc in the middle quarters.

Fayetteville led by double digits for the majority of the second half en route to its second consecutive title.

“This isn’t surprising to us,” Brown said, embodying a confidence his team exuded at press conferences all week. “All the seniors get to go out on top. … We shoot for the national championship, but this is a great thing, in the 50th year, and for them to go back to back.”

Fayetteville State forward Talia Trotter takes a shot against Virginia State forward Tanayja London in the first half. (Terrance Williams for The Baltimore Banner)

The Trojans made a late push, outscoring the Broncos 39-32 in the second half and narrowing a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to seven in the waning moments.

A late turnover eliminated any chance of an unlikely comeback.

“We just ran out of time. … I’m so proud for what we were able to do as a team,” Virginia State head coach Nadine Domond said. “You have to credit Fayetteville. They’re a well-coached team, hit shots when they needed to, made plays when they needed to.”

Amesha Miller led Virginia State with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Carmen Kweti grabbed 17 rebounds.

The game was a defensive contest in the early going, with a combination of championship-level defense and title-game nerves for shooters contributing to a messy first quarter. The Trojans shot just 3-for-18 in the first 10 minutes, going 4:15 without a made field goal.

Virginia State forward Carmen Kweti grabs a rebound. (Terrance Williams for The Baltimore Banner)

Fayetteville wasn’t much better, shooting 5-of-16 but maintaining a slight edge throughout the quarter. Kweti grabbed eight rebounds in the quarter to limit possessions for the Broncos and keep the Trojans’ inefficient offense within striking distance.

However, at the outset of the second quarter, Fayetteville found life in its outside shooting, with Alivia Evans and Keayna McLaughlin drilling 3-pointers to open up a 17-8 lead.

Meanwhile, the Trojans went 6:11 between field goals, a stretch that spanned the end of the first quarter and the start of the second. Unlike the first quarter, however, the Broncos turned their stifling defense into offense, pouring in six triples, three from McLaughlin.

Trotter and McLaughlin each answered a Virginia State bucket with a 3-pointer. In the closing seconds, Trotter secured a defensive board, pushed the pace in transition and kicked to Daziyahna Wilson for a triple and a 32-17 halftime advantage.

“That’s what we’ve been doing all year. We come out in the first quarter and jab, jab, jab,” Brown said. “Then second quarter, second half, we pick it up.”

Fayetteville State guard KaNyah O'Neal and Virginia State forward Carmen Kweti pursue a loose ball. (Terrance Williams for The Baltimore Banner)

McLaughin, named the championship game MVP, said Brown’s coaching philosophy contributes to the team being able to flow on offense.

“Coach allows us to play and, when a coach allows you to play, you flow freely. You shoot the shots you want to shoot; you don’t think about it that much,” the senior guard said.

Virginia State found rhythm on offense in the third quarter. Hayes knocked down its first triple of the game, and Miller and Anii Harris both delivered tough finishes through fouls, making the free throws for three-point plays.

Harris, an Ellicott City native and former Bowie State guard, finished with nine points. However, a Trotter triple helped Fayetteville maintain distance, with the Trojans closing the gap only to nine points at 41-32. Brown called a timeout, and the Broncos ripped off a quick 7-0 spurt to regain full control.

The Broncos led 51-39 at the end of three quarters and didn’t let the Trojans within single digits until the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Fayetteville State celebrates as it heads to the NCAA Division II tournament. (Terrance Williams for The Baltimore Banner)

It’s the second title for Brown in as many seasons at the helm of the program. He’ll lead the Broncos into the NCAA Division II tournament looking to improve upon last year’s Sweet 16 exit.

“We have unfinished business. ... Now we know what to expect,” Brown said.

This story has been updated.