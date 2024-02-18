Deywilk Tavarez scored 22 points as Delaware State beat Coppin State 66-56 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Tavarez added six rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets (11-13, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Wesley Oba scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Jevin Muniz had 12 points.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-20, 1-7) with 17 points. Justin Winston added nine points and seven rebounds for Coppin State, which has lost six consecutive games. Ryan Archey also had nine points and two steals.

More From The Banner

Illustration of inmate sitting in corner of dark prison cell with cinder block walls, holding hands over his face. The wall to his right is covered with drawings that show a bookshelf, a bird and a window to the outside.

Why is the suicide rate so high at this Maryland jail?

Illustration shows a rear view mirror whose image shows many Virginia license plates. In the background is a lightly sketched streetscape of downtown Baltimore. A crab and the Natty Boh logo hang from the rear view mirror.

Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?

End of the road: Runner finishes goal to trek every Baltimore street

How Tupac and Biggie are helping the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra