Deywilk Tavarez scored 22 points as Delaware State beat Coppin State 66-56 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Tavarez added six rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets (11-13, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Wesley Oba scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Jevin Muniz had 12 points.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-20, 1-7) with 17 points. Justin Winston added nine points and seven rebounds for Coppin State, which has lost six consecutive games. Ryan Archey also had nine points and two steals.