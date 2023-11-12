Mount St. Mary’s secures 74-60 win against Coppin State

EMMITSBURG — Dakota Leffew scored 14 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Coppin State 74-60 on Saturday night.
Leffew shot 4-for-9 (3-for-6 from 3-point range) and 3-for-5 from the free throw line for the Mountaineers (1-1). Josh Reaves scored 12 points. George Tinsley finished with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.
Malik Battle led the Eagles (0-3) with 16 points. Coppin State also got 14 points and two steals from Greg Spurlock. In addition, Justin Winston had 10 points and three steals.
Coppin State visits Louisville on Wednesday.
