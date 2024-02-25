Allen Betrand made two free throws with seven seconds remaining, Tyrese Jenkins had 21 points and Norfolk State beat Coppin State 68-66 on Saturday in Baltimore.

Jenkins made seven of 10 3-point attempts for the Spartans (18-9, 8-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chris Fields Jr. added 13 points and Jamarii Thomas 12.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-22, 1-9), who lost their eighth straight, with 27 points. Ryan Archey added 11 points and five assists for Coppin State. In addition, Greg Spurlock finished with eight points.