Allen Betrand made two free throws with seven seconds remaining, Tyrese Jenkins had 21 points and Norfolk State beat Coppin State 68-66 on Saturday in Baltimore.

Jenkins made seven of 10 3-point attempts for the Spartans (18-9, 8-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chris Fields Jr. added 13 points and Jamarii Thomas 12.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-22, 1-9), who lost their eighth straight, with 27 points. Ryan Archey added 11 points and five assists for Coppin State. In addition, Greg Spurlock finished with eight points.

More From The Banner

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch

‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers

Baltimore’s historically Black newspaper chain is sorting through its archives. Treasures are surfacing.