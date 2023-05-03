Coppin State University announced Tuesday it has chosen alumnus Larry Stewart as its new men’s head basketball coach, replacing Juan Dixon who was fired in March.

Stewart returns to the Northwest Baltimore university where he once played basketball after spending 14 years as an assistant coach at three of the other Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Maryland, according to a press release issued by Coppin.

Stewart served as an assistant at Bowie State for six seasons, with the last three as associate head coach, Morgan State and University of Maryland Eastern, where he served one season as associate head coach.

Coppin officials said Stewart was “one of the greatest players in the school’s history” and one of two Coppin players to play in the NBA. Stewart played five seasons with the Washington Bullets, Vancouver Grizzlies and Seattle Supersonics. After going undrafted, Stewart averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in his 1991-92 rookie season with the Bullets and became the first undrafted player in league history to make an NBA All-Rookie Team, according to the press release.

“Larry Stewart’s track record as a player and coach will be instrumental in recruiting the right players for our program and building a culture of excellence on and off the court,” Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins said in the release.

“It is an exciting time to welcome Larry back to his alma mater and continue the legacy of success he had as a student-athlete at Coppin,” said Athletic Director Derek Carter. “From his time as a student-athlete, to playing in the NBA and overseas, Larry has proven himself as a legend on the court, and at Coppin. He has earned the respect from his peers during his many years as an assistant coach at other institutions. I look forward to his continued success as our men’s basketball head coach.”

Stewart broke several records while a player at Coppin, ranking third all-time in scoring and holding the honor of being the only player in program history to score at least 1,000 points (1,824) and grab 1,000 rebounds (1,052). He is also the all-time leader in field goal percentage (64.6) and ranks second in field goals (676), free throws (471) and blocks (149). His #42 jersey was retired in 1993.

“I’m thankful and blessed and appreciate the opportunity that has been presented to me,” Stewart said in the press release. . “It’s a dream job, its where I grew up and I look forward to getting started teaching and growing young men.”