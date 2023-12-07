Zaire Williams scored 21 points and Wagner knocked off Coppin State 62-59 on Wednesday night in Baltimore.

Williams was 7-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-9 from 3-point range, and went 3-for-3 from the line for the Seahawks (4-4). Melvin Council Jr. scored 13 points and added four steals. Keyontae Lewis contributed 11 points.

Preist Ryan led the Eagles (1-9) with 18 points. Justin Winston added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Camaren Sparrrow finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.