I needed a tie dye shirt for a work event.

The thrift store by my house has always been my go-to for those kinds of odd wardrobe needs. So I strolled in on Saturday afternoon confident I’d find something. I said hello to the woman at the checkout counter, older with bangs and glasses. She smiled back.

I love thrift stores because you might go in with a plan: “I’m going to buy a tie dye shirt for my 70s-themed work party” and come out thinking, “Man, I cannot believe no one else wanted those white leather loafers.”

Derik Queen #25 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots during practice before the NCAA tournament. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Anyway, on this particular day, I came up empty on tie dye shirts, instead settling for a paisley button-up (and yes, the white-leather loafers). As I was walking to check out, my eye caught a black Maryland polo. Under Armour. $4.98. Say less.

Maryland men’s basketball was just over 24 hours removed from their demolition of Grand Canyon University in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament. A Round Two date with Colorado State awaited on Sunday.

This Terps team has been a joy to watch over the past six months. After some early stumbles in non-conference play, they gelled into one of the best starting lineups in Division I, and for their efforts received the excellent moniker, “The Crab 5.”

It’s been the most exciting season of Maryland basketball since Melo Trimble left in 2017, with a second-place finish in the Big Ten regular season secured by a lovable cast of players: a senior leader, Julian Reese, who could have fled for the transfer portal but stayed out of loyalty, three guard transfers who torch defenses on any given night and an affable, babyfaced assassin, freshman Derik Queen, who promised me in October that he would win Big Ten Freshman of the Year (and he did.) This team has been flat out amazing, surpassing expectations, winning tough road games and fighting through adversity (namely four buzzer-beater losses).

When I got to the counter, the woman with the bangs noticed my polo.

“You into Maryland?” she asked.

“Absolutely,” I said. “Love the Terps. I’m an alum.”

“My grandson plays for them,” she replied, beaming.

I immediately panicked, who could it be? Damnit, I don’t really know any of the walk-ons — “His name is Derik Queen,” she said. “He’s been playing so well. I am so proud of him.”

My jaw dropped. No way this is actually happening. Only in Baltimore.

Here I am just buying a stupid shirt and stupid shoes from a thrift store, and the grandmother of the best Maryland basketball player in a generation is ringing me up.

She gave no notice to my obvious shock and said she was excited for “tonight’s game.”

“It’s tomorrow, Sunday,” I said. “7 p.m. tip-off.”

“Oh no, I thought it was today. I work till 7 tomorrow. Hopefully I can get off in time to go home to watch him,” she said.

She went on to say that her family was so happy Derik stayed home for college — he’d actually played his final three years of high school ball in Florida — and that his success is due in part to his upbringing. I didn’t ask her name or bother her any more than to tell her I thought her son was a fantastic player and congratulated her on the success. Queen’s name will almost certainly be heard early in June’s NBA Draft.

Just over 24 hours later, Queen hit the biggest shot of Maryland’s season, a running, one-legged fadeaway bank shot to send the Terps to their first Sweet 16 in a decade. As the shot connected, Queen flexed and was mobbed by his teammates. His trademark mouth guard, hanging out of his lips. Later, when asked how he had the confidence to take the shot, he shouted out his home city, “Because I’m from Baltimore, that’s why.” Of course it is.

All I could think about, as I roared with joy in my living room punching couch cushions and upsetting my golden retriever, was whether Queen’s grandmother was able to clock out and make it in front of a TV to witness this incredible moment that will forever etch her grandson’s name into Maryland’s history books.

I knew then I had to go back. It turns out her name is Gwendolyn Wiggins and while she did not end up watching Derik’s game live, she saw replays of his now-iconic shot. And for however long this Terps run lasts, her voice will be in my head.

Because as I walked out of the store on Saturday, I said “Go Terps!” and she replied in kind, singing the words over and over as she danced behind the register — a proud grandmother excited to see where her grandson will do next.

Brooks DuBose is the former editor of The Capital newspaper in Annapolis. He lives in Baltimore.