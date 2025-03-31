Ahead of Monday’s Orioles home opener, the video board played a replay of Derik Queen’s last-second winner against Colorado State earlier this month in the NCAA tournament. On the field, Queen looked up at it and heard the roar of the crowd for a second time — first in Seattle, where he hit the shot; next at Camden Yards, where Baltimore welcomed back their homegrown star.

Queen was joined by three other Maryland basketball stars on the field to throw the first pitch: Julian Reese, Allie Kubek and Shyanne Sellers. The men’s and women’s basketball teams both advanced to the Sweet 16, where they lost to No. 1 seeds Florida and South Carolina.

Of all the pitches, Kubek’s was best. She delivered a strike to right-hander Dean Kremer, who crouched near home plate. Queen’s, however, sailed over the head of infielder Ryan O’Hearn, causing a laugh.

“It was a lot of fun,” Queen said. “I didn’t know my pitch was going to be that bad.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Queen, who earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, has a large decision ahead. He is projected to be a high pick if he declares for the NBA draft, but there’s still a possibility he will return to Maryland. Or he could enter the transfer portal and play another year of college basketball elsewhere.

A complicating factor is the departure of coach Kevin Willard. He joined Villanova this weekend after weeks of speculation around his future in College Park.

When asked what his future holds, Queen said he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know,” Queen said. “We don’t have a coach now, so I don’t know.”

Queen said he didn’t want to discuss Willard’s exit, but he echoed his take on X, when he quoted a story on Willard’s departure with crying emojis.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“All I would say is, I’m sad that he left,” Queen said. “I mean, I feel like we set the standard high.”

In addition to replacing Willard, Maryland must find a new athletic director after Damon Evans departed for SMU.

Queen added that he thinks the future of the program will still be strong, even if the Terps could lose their entire “Crab Five” starting lineup this offseason.

Starting guards Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice entered the transfer portal Monday, along with reserve forward Tafara Gapare and Jay Young.

Gillespie, a transfer from Belmont, was named third-team All-Big Ten Conference after leading Maryland in 3-pointers (87) and averaging 14.7 points and 4.8 assists per game on 45.3% shooting from the field (40.7% from 3-point range). He has one more year of eligibility and should be one of the portal’s most coveted transfers.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Rice, a Prince George’s County native, finished third on the Terps in scoring (13.8 points per game). The former DeMatha star, who barely played over his first two years at Virginia Tech, shot 37.4% from beyond the arc in 2024-25 and will have two more years of eligibility.

Gapare averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game as a stretch-4 off the bench, while Young averaged 1.9 points and contributed as a defender and ball-handler.

Reese, who started 102 games over his Maryland career, and fifth-year guard Selton Miguel, a South Florida transfer who started for most of the season, have exhausted their eligibility.

Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.