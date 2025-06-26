NEW YORK — Derik Queen, the Baltimore star who led the University of Maryland to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, is headed to New Orleans to begin his professional career.

The Pelicans drafted Queen, a 6-foot-9 forward/center, with the 13th pick in the NBA draft, which they acquired from the Atlanta Hawks, on Thursday night.

The Associated Press scouting report on Queen called him a skilled freshman who averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Terps.

He shot 76.6% on free throws and attempted 6.1 per game.

Queen famously hit the buzzer-beater against Colorado State that allowed Maryland to make the Sweet 16.

He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an all-conference pick.

However, he had the NBA combine’s worst standing vertical leap (23.5 inches) and tied for second worst in max vertical (28.0).

Queen was the second of two first-round picks for the Pelicans. They chose 6-3 Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears with the No. 7 overall pick.

The Dallas Mavericks took Duke forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the draft, hoping they have found their next franchise superstar less than five months after trading one away.

Mavericks fans were furious when Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1, some immediately threatening to end their support of the team.

But the ones who stuck around may quickly love Flagg, the college player of the year who averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading Duke to the Final Four. The Mavericks quickly announced that Flagg would wear No. 32 in Dallas, where fellow Duke products Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II are on the roster.

“I’m really excited. I think I keep saying I’m excited to be a sponge, to get down there and just learn, be surrounded by Hall of Fame-caliber guys and just to be able to learn from them,” Flagg said. “It’s going to be an incredible experience.”