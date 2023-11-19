Howard claims MEAC crown, bowl berth, with 14-7 win over Morgan State

WASHINGTON — Jarett Hunter ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and Quinton Williams scored on a 34-yard keeper as Howard beat Morgan State 14-7 Saturday to claim the outright Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and its first bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The Bison (6-5, 4-1) won four of their final five games to close the regular season.

Howard drove 81 yards in 12 plays on its opening drive, with Hunter dashing in from the 8, to take a 7-0 lead that held until halftime. Williams scored on the second possession of the third quarter, capping a four-play, 42-yard drive after forcing Morgan State to punt from its 12-yard line.

Howard rolled up 239 yards on the ground against the Bears. Hunter carried 20 times, and Eden James added 16 carries for 90 yards. Williams threw for 143 yards on 12-of-22 passing and added 36 yards on 10 carries.

Tahj Smith was 9-of-22 passing for 144 yards, hitting Treveyon Pratt with a 28-yard touchdown with under two minutes left for the Bears’ lone touchdown.