Jordan Seaton ended up with Coach Prime after all.

After reports that Seaton, who previously played at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., was thinking about flipping to the University of Maryland, the nation’s top offensive lineman committed to the University of Colorado, coached by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Seaton, who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is the No. 13 player in the country, according to 247Sports.com. He would have been the Terps’ first five-star recruit since Chop Robinson in 2021.

Seaton committed to the Buffaloes on “Undisputed” in early December but took a visit to Maryland last weekend, per 247Sports.

“One of the few offensive line prospects in the 2024 cycle that has a chance to be a left tackle at the game’s highest levels,” 247Sports said of Seaton.

He recently posted a picture of former top-ranked wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who had previously committed to LSU before flipping to Maryland in 2019. Jarrett is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted.

Maryland coach Michael Locksley has already signed eight offensive linemen to the 2024 class. The Terps may have to replace their entire starting line from this season, with starters DJ Glaze, Gottlieb Ayedze and Corey Bullock all potentially leaving.

