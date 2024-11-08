COLLEGE PARK — Kaylene Smikle scored 20 points and No. 18 Maryland used a big second quarter to cruise to a 70-47 home-opening win over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Smikle, an All-Big Ten selection at Rutgers last year, hit four 3-pointers for the Terps (2-0), who had 10 new players on their roster, including seven transfers. Sarah Te-Biasu, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year at Virginia Commonwealth, added 12 points. Saylor Poffenbarger, a transfer from Arkansas, had 10 rebounds.

Laila Lawrence led the Eagles (1-1) with 16 points.

Maryland blew the game open by outscoring Coppin State 25-4 in the second quarter to lead 40-16 at the half. The Terps went 8-for-14 from the field with three 3-pointers and 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Smikle hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the first quarter to give her 11 points and Maryland a 15-12 lead. The score was 17-15 with nine minutes to go in the second quarter before the Terps closed on a 23-1 run. Poffenbarger had a pair of 3s, her only baskets of the game, and Te-Biasu another in the first 15-0 burst.

The lead reached 32 points midway through the third quarter as Smikle had a 3 and five points and Te-Biasu had a 3 to cap a 10-0 run.

Maryland hit 10 3-pointers on 25 attempts and shot 41% (24-for-59) overall. Coppin State, after shooting 22% in the first quarter, finished at 32% (18-for-55) for the game.