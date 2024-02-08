WASHINGTON — Deon Perry had 23 points and Loyola beat American 44-43 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Stiemke made two free throws with 1:17 remaining for Loyola to cap the scoring. A 3-point attempt by Matt Mayock was off the mark with three seconds left.

Perry added six rebounds for the Greyhounds (5-19, 3-8 Patriot League). Golden Dike scored six points and added seven rebounds. Stiemke had six points.

The Eagles (13-11, 7-4) were led in scoring by Lorenzo Donadio, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Matt Rogers added 12 points and eight rebounds for American. In addition, Mayock had seven points.