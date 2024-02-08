WASHINGTON — Deon Perry had 23 points and Loyola beat American 44-43 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Stiemke made two free throws with 1:17 remaining for Loyola to cap the scoring. A 3-point attempt by Matt Mayock was off the mark with three seconds left.

Perry added six rebounds for the Greyhounds (5-19, 3-8 Patriot League). Golden Dike scored six points and added seven rebounds. Stiemke had six points.

The Eagles (13-11, 7-4) were led in scoring by Lorenzo Donadio, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Matt Rogers added 12 points and eight rebounds for American. In addition, Mayock had seven points.

More From The Banner

Verdict doesn’t bring closure for Glen Burnie teen shot by his friend

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Maryland officials reverse course, will fully reimburse welfare theft victims

The Charles Village Festival is an annual, two day event that happens in early June.

Charles Village Festival ending after 25 years

National Aquarium’s dolphin sanctuary plan: Wave of the future or well-intentioned folly?