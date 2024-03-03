Jordan Stiemke led Loyola Maryland with 17 points and Golden Dike scored the game-winning layup with 2 seconds remaining as the Greyhounds defeated visiting Army 69-68 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Isaiah Caldwell made two free throws to give Army a 67-62 lead with 17 seconds to play. Stiemke answered with a 3-pointer 6 seconds later, and Ellis hit one of two free throws before Tyson Commander was fouled and made two free throws to make it 68-67 with 5 seconds remaining. Alonso Faure intercepted the inbounds pass from Josh Scovens and threw it to Dike, who made a layup as he was fouled by Scovens but missed the free throw with 2.5 seconds to play.

Charlie Peterson missed a potential winning full-court heave at the buzzer.

Stiemke shot 6-for-9, including 5-for-6 from beyond the arc, for the Greyhounds (7-24, 5-13 Patriot League). Commander scored 14 points and was 5-for 5-from the foul line. Faure had 12 points.

Ryan Curry led the Black Knights (10-21, 6-12), finishing with 20 points and four assists. Ellis added 12 points and four assists for Army. TJ Small also had nine points.