WEST POINT, N.Y. — Deon Perry’s 30 points led Loyola over Army 71-65 Wednesday night.

Perry shot 8-for-14 from the field (3-for-4 from 3-point range) and 11-for-12 from the free throw line for the Greyhounds (3-13, 1-2 Patriot League). D’Angelo Stines added 10 points and Golden Dike nine.

Abe Johnson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Black Knights (5-11, 1-2). Army also got 15 points and two steals from TJ Small.