The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Anthony Morales had 24 points in Boston University’s 60-58 win against Loyola of Maryland on Saturday night in Baltimore.

BU trailed by 12 at halftime and finally took the lead 57-56 on a three-point play by Morales with three minutes left. After two free throws by Loyola’s Deon Perry, Morales hit a 3-pointer for a 60-58 lead and there was no more scoring in the final 2:28.

Morales added seven rebounds and four steals for the Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League). Nic Nobili shot 4-for-6, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, to add 11 points. Miles Brewster finished with nine points.

Milos Ilic led the Greyhounds (3-14, 1-3) with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Loyola also got 13 points from D’Angelo Stines. Golden Dike had 12 points and six rebounds.